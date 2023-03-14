Consumer prices increased again last month, although the rate of inflation continued to decrease.
Inflation in the Midwest was up 5.6% in February compared to the same month in 2022, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In January, that year-over-year increase was 6%, and inflation rates have declined during the last eight months from a national high of 9.1% last June.
Rachel Blakeman, director of the Community Research Institute at Purdue Fort Wayne, said inflation remains “uncomfortably high” in the region.
“Inflation has been stubbornly persistent for well over a year, although the recent price increases – especially outside foods and beverages – has lessened,” she said in an email.
Although the 0.5% month-over-month increase in February was lower than the monthly jumps in the middle of last year, Blakeman said that many are still “feeling pinched” if they haven’t seen corresponding raises to their incomes.
In the Midwest, the food and beverage price increases remained high year-over-year at 10.1%, compared to 9.2% nationally. Household energy prices also increased at 7% during the last 12 months, although that regional rise was much lower than the national rate of 12.9%.
Nationwide, nearly three-quarters of last month's price increase was driven by housing costs.
What those numbers mean for the Federal Reserve’s next move “is anyone’s guess right now,” Blakeman said, noting the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and New York-based Signature Bank could throw a wrench into the central bank’s plans.
“Looking at CPI alone indicates another rate hike is coming,” she said. “Add in the strong job numbers earlier this month, and an increase looks inevitable but the recent failures of two banks and the concern about the stability of the financial markets means nothing is certain right now.”
Even though prices are rising much faster than the Fed wants, some economists expect the central bank to suspend its year-long streak of interest rate hikes when it meets next week.
With the collapse of two large banks since Friday fueling anxiety about other regional banks, the Fed, for now, may focus more on boosting confidence in the financial system than on its long-term drive to tame inflation.
“We would be surprised if, just one week after going to great lengths to support financial stability, policymakers risked undermining their efforts by raising interest rates again,” Jan Hatzius, chief economist at Goldman Sachs, wrote in a note Monday.
Hatzius said Goldman now thinks the Federal Reserve’s policymakers will pause their rate increases next week. Goldman had previously predicted a quarter-point hike. In a separate note to clients, Hatzius said the Federal Reserve, for now, appears even more focused on calming the banking sector and the financial markets than on fighting inflation.
That is a sharp shift from just a week ago, when Chair Jerome Powell suggested to a Senate committee that if inflation didn’t cool, the Federal Reserve could raise its benchmark interest rate by a substantial half-point at its meeting March 21-22. When the Federal Reserve raises its key rate, it typically leads to higher rates on mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and many business loans.
“These data support a quarter-point rate hike at the Fed’s meeting next week,” Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics, said in a research note. “The decision ultimately will depend not only on the economic data but also financial stability concerns, which could keep the Fed on the sidelines next week.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.