Q. I’m getting lots of job offers, which is a good problem to have. How do I negotiate to take the best offer without alienating the other employers?
A. You can negotiate for the best offer by being transparent about you having multiple offers and being clear with yourself on how you define “best offer.”
A best offer does not always mean one that will pay you the most money. You also want to look at work/life balance, company culture, and opportunities for growth. Be realistic about your life stage and what you value.
If you have a young family or want to start a family ask about health insurance, child care reimbursement and family time benefits. If you’re ambitious and want further education, explore financial support for higher education. The key to getting the best offer is to know before you start negotiating what you actually want from an employer.
Also when any employer asks your current salary do not volunteer this data. You’re under no obligation to provide information any employer will use to lower the salary they offer you. If pushed to provide a number you can say, “The other offers I am receiving are in the range of $x to $x.” If in doubt, go high as the employer may blurt out the top of their range.
In a job offer with a lot of opportunity or upward mobility, carefully weigh current salary against future earnings. A job that offers a little less money now with a bright future beats a more lucrative offer in a dead-end position.
Be aware your biggest salary and benefit improvements occur when you jump companies. Once you are in a job it’s common to only receive modest bumps in income or even be limited to cost-of-living increases.
In today’s market you’re a product and employers are customers competing for your services.
Given that you know the power has shifted from employer to employee, wield this power graciously with your potential employers. Arrogance and entitlement will alienate even the most earnest employer.
All employers know in this market skilled employees have the upper hand. For you to negotiate with transparency, humility, and clarity will help you and a future employer find the best fit.
The bottom line with competing offers is you do not want to accept an offer and then back out of a commitment you made.
By communicating with potential employers both what you want and that you are navigating multiple offers, the company that is best will offer you a great offer and the patience to discover its offer is the winner. You may have to go back and forth as you receive offers, which will quickly clarify who is serious.
A good employer will compete for your services, respond quickly to your communications, and won’t be coy about being interested in hiring you. Once the winner is clear, reward your new employer with an enthusiastic commitment and you both win!
The last word(s)
Q. I dated a co-worker in my company for several months and then we broke up. Now every time we’re in a meeting I feel awkward. Is there a best way to deal with broken office romances?
A. Yes, your example is a cautionary tale about avoiding office romances unless you are considering marriage. Since time travel is not an option, your best path now is to handle your emotional discomfort internally while being mature and professional externally.
Daneen Skube can be reached at 1420 N.W. Gilman Blvd., No. 2845, Issaquah, Washington 98027 or interpersonaledge@ comcast.net.