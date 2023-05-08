Fort Wayne Neurological Center, one of the largest specialty practices in the Allen County area, has agreed to join IU Health.
With 11 neurologists and neurosurgeons, seven nurse practitioners, one physician assistant, and 88 team members, FWNC offers nine institutes dedicated to a particular area of neurology and neuromuscular study and treatment: multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, Alzheimer’s/dementia, movement disorders, sleep disorders, stroke and neurodiagnostics.
For more than 50 years, Fort Wayne Neurological Center has been committed to "offering unequaled service through the entire continuum of a patient’s care," IU Health said in a news release. Services the team has provided includes evaluation, diagnosis, treatment, prevention, education, and research. The new partnership is expected to significantly increase the specialty presence for IU Health in Fort Wayne, a news release said.
“When it came to joining a healthcare partner, we were looking for the right fit in terms of team culture, research and clinical excellence, using that criteria, IU Health was the clear choice,” Dr. James Stevens of FWNC said in a statement. “We are excited to join IU Health and leverage the strengths of the state’s largest healthcare system and partnership with the IU School of Medicine to provide an unmatched level of care for the Fort Wayne community.”
IU Health Northeast Region President Brian Bauer is excited about the transition.
“Obviously, with an integration like this, there are a lot of details to work out. But it’s been clear from day one that this team values a healthy team culture,” Bauer said in a statement. “That’s something we both prioritize and when patients walk through our doors, they feel that genuine care and concern.”