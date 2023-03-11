The Northeast Indiana Innovation Collective has obtained almost $90,000 in grants to help launch a pilot program to support the region’s entrepreneurial base.
The Don Wood Foundation and the Summit City Entrepreneur and Enterprise District are funding Catalyze Northeast Indiana, which will include workshops and group discussions to identify needs.
The pilot program focuses on four geographic areas – southeast Fort Wayne and Kosciusko, Steuben and Wabash counties –and runs through April, according to the Northeast Indiana Innovation Collective, also known as NIIC.
“A lot of what we’re doing in this first, rather short phase is to listen to a lot of the communities out there, what they’re doing and what they need so we can tailor our programs to them,” NIIC President and CEO Mike Fritsch said during an interview. “It’s going to be pretty interesting.”
Catalyze will be community-based and led, meaning NIIC and other facilitators will work with a designated “champion” in each of the four areas. That will usually be the local economic development organization, also called LEDO.
Through a partnership with Indianapolis-based NEXT Studios, startups and small businesses will have access to events, workshops and strategies to push innovative entrepreneurship.
NIIC will host gatherings in each of the four geographic areas to identify needs, using the input to develop tailored tools and support to make it easier to own and operate a business. Each of the Catalyze champions will announce pilot program information for their areas.
The Don Wood Foundation provided $66,000 for the initiative. The Summit City Entrepreneur and Enterprise District, also known as SEED, provided $22,000. NIIC is contributing about $12,000, Fritsch said.
The Don Wood Foundation, founded in 2018 by the founder of 80/20, Inc., supports innovators, collaborators and skilled workers, with an emphasis on manufacturing. SEED is a quasi-governmental organization focused on redevelopment, with an emphasis on small business startups.
Andrea Robinson, representing the city of Fort Wayne, said local officials are optimistic about the impact Catalyze will have.
“This is important work with our community, expanding access to entrepreneurs,” Robinson said in a statement.
The Don Wood Foundation was also happy to provide financial support, said Laura Macknick, president and CEO.
“Providing aspiring entrepreneurs with the skills they need to start and grow their business is crucial to a thriving regional economy, as a significant portion of new net job growth comes from these small businesses,” Macknick said.
NEXT Studios will facilitate some sessions in the four targeted areas to help entrepreneurs define what a business model may look like, Fritsch said.
On its website, NEXT Studios said an innovation strategy requires that a business makes changes, but it’s “no easy feat to create and implement.” Research and collaboration are among the primary steps in the process.
“Before you begin innovating, you must first understand what your business does and doesn’t do well and what your customers want and need,” the website says. “Your research should guide your decisions on what to change and how to change it.”
And the best ideas often come from collaboration.
You can “gather more ideas and better workshop the ones you do have if there is more brain power working on them,” the website says.
It was easy to select local economic development organizations to become Catalyze champions in the regional counties targeted. But Fritsch said southeast Fort Wayne is a little more complicated because of various entities with like interests and goals, so NIIC expects to work with SEED to create some programming initiatives.
Fort Wayne Black Chamber of Commerce President Ramadan Abdul-Azeez said this week he was aware of the Catalyze announcement but has not been engaged with organizers directly about content plans.
“Any initiative to improve the businesses on the southeast side, to offer more competitive products and services, it’s good for business,” he said.
The southeast quadrant has often been referred to as a food desert but has also “been a progressive business desert, too,” said Abdul-Azeez, CEO of Blue Marble, an IT managed services company, and founder and CEO of GENfini, a software developer.
The Project Activate SouthEast, or PASE Initiative, launched more than a year ago is one of the positive developments, he said. The pitch competition through which an entrepreneur can earn seed funding has drawn out some good enterprise ideas.
Entrepreneurs need more than just education, but to be inspired and guided to think on a grand scale, Abdul-Azeez suggests.
Someone who makes a really great burger, for example, might want to open a restaurant but might find it difficult.
“Funders don’t tend to like to invest in one idea in one single location,” Abdul-Azeez said, “because it doesn’t scale and the (profit margins) don’t speak to it.”
He considers thinking bigger – “business with a capital B.”
Fritsch acknowledged that each of the four targeted areas for the Catalyze pilot has some entrepreneur initiatives. Still, NIIC hopes to add value.
“We want to help coordinate what’s already going on,” he said. “Our goal is to help. It’s not really to create new programs, but we want to help the community own it; to learn how to do it and learn how to do entrepreneurship itself.”