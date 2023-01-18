New Haven launched today a new recruitment program in which the city will tap into new funding opportunities to help attract out-of-state remote workers.
Mayor Steve McMichael announced today New Haven’s partnership with MakeMyMove, an Indianapolis-based talent recruitment company working with more than two dozen communities and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.
City and state officials gathered today to celebrate the launch of the program. New Haven is the first city in Indiana to have tapped into each of the three available funding channels for remote worker recruitment, a MakeMyMove news release said.
McMichael expects to add 18 new households to New Haven’s population through the program that will use state and local dollars, the news release said.
“We’re all-in on using this support to recruit new city residents and support continued investment into these efforts statewide,” McMichael said in a statement.
A 2022 law allows city leaders to use local tax increment financing dollars to secure funding for talent attraction and retention activities. McMichael seeded the New Haven program with $50,000 that was made available by the new legislation.
The Indiana Economic Development Corporation has provided $2.5 million in matching funds to the state’s program to bolster talent recruitment and retention initiatives. The state corporation tripled New Haven’s investment to give the city a recruitment budget of $200,000.
About half of the budget will be distributed as incentives to remote workers. The other half will fund marketing expenses and MakeMyMove’s services, which include locating and recruiting new citizens.
New Haven’s incentive package currently includes $5,000 for relocation, pool passes, free coffee, a chamber membership and quarterly Meet Your Neighbor events. The incentive packages will continue to grow with elements that highlight the city’s amenities, the news release said.
MakeMyMove called Indiana’s remote worker recruitment program a novel approach to economic development. Workforce shortages have been created in part by population declines and fewer young workers to succeed the retirements within the Baby Boomer generation, which is disproportionately larger than other generations, the news release said.
New Haven is one of 22 cities that is working with MakeMyMove and leveraging matching funds from the state economic development corporation to boost their efforts, the news release said. The incentive packages vary by city.
Henry County’s $11,000 incentive package includes $5,000 cash for relocation, free co-working space for a year, free Internet in some locations, a free gym membership, local access passes including recreation and entertainment venues and $200 worth of ice cream and treats.
Crawfordsville offers $5,000 cash, a year of free primary healthcare, dinner with the Mayor Todd Barton and a podcast interview with him, a seat on a local non-profit board of directors and season tickets to Wabash College football games.
Hock said in a statement that MakeMyMove is led by Hoosiers who are excited to help Indiana grow. The state’s recruitment program is expected to draw 500 new Hoosier residents and more than $40 million in annual economic impact, a news release said.
“The best part of our job is when these wonderful communities see themselves with fresh eyes, and we can tell their unique stories to the millions of people thinking of making a move,” Hock said. “It’s like an updated and supercharged welcome wagon, and it’s already yielded hundreds of new residents.”