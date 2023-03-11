When Nichole Westendorf was searching for a place to open a furniture store eight years ago, she found the perfect location in downtown New Haven.
The relatively low rental and tax rates mean she can sell the carefully curated inventory at reduced prices, she said. And the Auburn native loves the small-town atmosphere and the relationships she’s been able to develop with Niche Market Furniture’s customers.
But what Westendorf didn’t expect was that so many of her customers would travel from Indianapolis, Roanoke, Auburn and even Ohio. It isn’t unusual, she said, for New Haven residents to wander in and express surprise that she’s been selling sofas, dining tables, rugs, lamps and other items at 424 Broadway St. for nearly a decade.
Despite attracting almost 14,000 followers on Facebook, Westendorf’s store is what amounts to a well-kept secret locally. That’s why she supports New Haven officials’ efforts to attract more retail investment – even if that means adding national chains to the mix. Results of a market study commissioned by city officials recommend just that.
“Competition is healthy,” she said. “Shoppers don’t want to come here for just one store. They want to make an afternoon of it. They ask me all the time where they can get a bite to eat.”
Tammy Taylor agrees. As president and CEO of the New Haven Chamber of Commerce, Taylor works closely with Mayor Steve McMichael’s administration and the New Haven Community Foundation. She said the three entities’ goals are aligned.
“I think it’s such a great thing that the city is doing this because it means growth,” Taylor said of the economic development effort. “In five to 10 years, you’re going to see a whole new New Haven.”
City officials are now armed with a marketing tool they hope will prove New Haven’s potential to retail chains scouting locations for expansion.
The community’s roughly 15,800 residents could support a general merchandise store, a clothing accessories store and more restaurants, among other retailers, according to the market study’s results, which were released last month.
Almost $73 million now leaves the east Allen County community each year because residents can’t find the items they want and need closer to home, according to the study performed by consulting firm Retail Strategies LLC. That amount is referred to as the “opportunity gap.”
New Haven officials hired the Birmingham, Alabama, firm “because they are experts at positioning cities as alluring locations for national businesses,” the city said in a news release. Statistics were taken from various Census Bureau and Bureau of Labor Statistics’ reports and from mobile phone tracking data, the consultants said.
Several organizations helped pay for the study: Indiana Michigan Power; Paulding Electric Cooperative; English, Bonter, Mitchell Foundation; GxP Collective; Greater Fort Wayne Inc.; and the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership.
The study looked at how much residents spent at retailers in New Haven and how much they spent elsewhere. By dividing spending into categories and comparing the results, the consultants were able to determine what types of businesses are underrepresented locally.
The marketing report is a snapshot of what residents have been buying where. The statistics don’t reflect population growth in the pipeline. And growth is definitely coming.
New Haven issued 236 new-home permits in 2021 and 2022, putting the community on pace to build as many houses in three years as it did in the 10-year spend ending in 2020. More than 12 housing developments are now in process, expected to create more than 1,300 homes, officials said.
“There is no doubt New Haven is on the rise and needs to prepare for the future,” the news release said.
During his State of the City speech, Mayor McMichael said, “We are on course to see hundreds of millions of dollars of outside investment occurring in our great community over the next few years. We have opportunities, perhaps like never before, to grow our community.”
Westendorf hopes that growth includes new downtown tenants, “mom-and-pop stores,” she said, listing an ice cream parlor, a candy store, a clothing boutique and a coffee shop.
Even without those drawing cards, new customers continue to stumble upon Niche Market Furniture’s 3,000-square-foot showroom.
Business has been robust enough that Westendorf launched an updated store website this week and plans to open an outlet store on March 25. The location, 504 Broadway St., will be open only one day a month.
“We’re really just trying to pull people in to experience New Haven,” she said. “I feel like New Haven has so much growth potential. We just need to get there.”