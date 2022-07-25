Unemployment last month in 11 northeast Indiana counties dropped below the state's 3.2% -- with two area counties tied for the lowest rate in Indiana.
The Fort Wayne Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Allen, Wells and Whitley counties, registered an unemployment rate of 3%. LaGrange and Steuben counties registered 2.2% unemployment, tied with Boone and Ohio counties
The MSA's unemployment rate was up from May's 2.3%, but down from the rate at the same time last year, 4.2%.
Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne's Community Research Institute, said the numbers show local strength in the economy. The state data reflects an increase in the number of people working and a decrease in those looking for work.
However, in her emailed comments, Blakeman cautioned against using the report to predict the future.
"Labor market information is considered to be a lagging indicator for any sort of recessionary pressure, so I wouldn't use these numbers as a predictive quality of what lies ahead for our local economy," she said.