Musicians and management for the Fort Wayne Philharmonic have again failed to reach a contract agreement, the players' spokesman announced.
Campbell MacDonald, who is also the principal clarinet player, said four hours of talks on Sunday didn't resolve the outstanding issues.
"The two parties have agreed to a wage package that amounts to a 3.75% average annual raise over musicians’ 2019 pay through 2026, and musicians have offered additional scheduling flexibility to meet needs proposed by the Philharmonic," according to a news release issued by the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association, American Federation of Musicians Local 58.
"We believe an agreement has been within reach for weeks,” MacDonald said in a statement. “The Philharmonic continues to block a resolution by demanding a replacement of our industry standard workplace bargaining rights with dictatorial power in the hands of management.”
The players' union has been on strike since Dec. 8.
No additional contract talks had been scheduled as of Sunday evening.