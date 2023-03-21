The Greater Fort Wayne (GFW) Inc. Women’s Network will present its fifth annual Champions of Change Awards at a dinner in May.
Monday is the deadline for nominations for awards to be given to individuals who mentor and empower women in Allen County.
“Great mentors are crucial in developing our most valuable resource: our people,” said a statement from Meghan Short, director of investor programs at GFW Inc. "The Champions of Change Awards recognize these often-unsung heroes who empower others to achieve. Their efforts make our people, our organizations, and our community stronger."
This year, three awards will be presented, each honoring an individual having a substantial effect in one of the following sectors – nonprofit, corporate and education.
Nominees need not be GFW Inc. members, known as investors, but are preferred. Nominations must be submitted online.
Registration information for the May 10 event is available at champions23.gfwinc.com.
This year’s winners will be eligible for leadership development opportunities. Thanks to support from the Barbara Burt Innovative Leader Fund hosted at the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne, each winner will be offered a $1,000 grant to assist with continued leadership growth and effect in our community.
Last year, Alison Gerardot, Jeanné Wickens and Jeff Roberts were selected from a field of 24 finalists to win the awards. Leslee Hill and Rachel Tobin-Smith won the awards in 2021, Corinna Ladd and Marty Pastura were selected in 2020, and Wendy Moyle and John Dortch were the inaugural Champions of Change Award winners in 2019.
More information about the GFW Inc. Women's Network is available at women.gfwinc.com.