OMAHA, Neb. – The costs associated with Norfolk Southern’s fiery February derailment in Ohio have more than doubled to $803 million as the railroad works to clean up the mess and moves forward with all the related lawsuits.
Norfolk Southern recorded an additional $416 million charge related to the derailment Thursday as part of its second-quarter earnings.
The additional charges related to the derailment, combined with a 6% drop in the number of shipments the railroad delivered, more than halved the Atlanta company’s profit to $356 million.
European Central Bank hikes rates
The European Central Bank has raised interest rates for the ninth straight time in its yearlong campaign to stamp out painfully high inflation.
ECB President Christine Lagarde had all but promised the quarter-percentage point increase and then kept the door open to further hikes, saying “we might hike or we might hold” at the bank’s next meeting in September.
Southwest profit tops expectations
Southwest Airlines Co. on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $683 million and $1.08 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.09 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.99 billion.