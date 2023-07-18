NOVA Chemicals Corp., a producer of sustainable polyethylene, announced plans Tuesday to establish its first mechanical recycling operation in Connersville.
The new Fayette County facility, in the eastern part of the state, will create up to 125 new jobs in the coming years, a news release from the Indiana Economic Development Corp. said. The facility represents an expansion of NOVA’s Circulation Solutions business.
Neither the IEDC nor the Canadian company would disclose the amount of the investment, which involves retrofitting an existing building. Based on the company’s job creation plans, however, the state committed an investment in NOVA Circular Solutions and Novolex of up to $1.4 million in the form of incentive-based tax credits and up to $100,000 in training grants.
NOVA Chemicals will build and equip a portion of the 1.7 million-square-foot facility on 186 acres at 4747 N. Western Ave. in Connersville. The facility will clean, chop and remelt plastic film into small plastic pellets used to make new products, such as packaging for food and drink, e-commerce, heavy-duty sacks, shrink wrap, and more.
The new facility will begin operating as early as 2025.
The plant will be operated by Novolex Holdings LLC– a leading developer of packaging products for foodservice and industrial markets.
Bank of America reports quarterly income up 19%
Bank of America said its profits grew 19% last quarter, the latest of the big banks to see its bottom line boosted by higher interest rates.
On a per-share basis, the bank company earned 88 cents, topping Wall Street’s forecast.
Bank of America’s net interest income rose 14% to $14.2 billion in the second quarter thanks to higher interest rates and larger loan balances.
Separately, regional bank PNC Financial said it’s paying out more interest on deposits as banks compete for customer funds. Investment banking giant Morgan Stanley saw profit fall in the latest quarter, but the result still beat expectations.
Liberty and tacos for all:
Taco John’s abandons ‘Taco Tuesday’ trademark
Taco Bell has rung up a win in its quest to make “Taco Tuesday” free of trademark restrictions.
On Tuesday, Taco John’s formally abandoned its longstanding claim to sole use of the phrase amid a challenge from its fast-food rival.
In a two-page filing with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Cheyenne-based Taco John’s gave up the “Taco Tuesday” trademark in 49 states, ending a high-profile spat with Taco Bell.