Novae LLC, a growing manufacturer of utility trailers, held a ceremonial groundbreaking this afternoon on a 150,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Markle.
The company, which last week put the investment at $35 million, said the state-of-the-art facility will allow it to use advanced manufacturing techniques, including robotics, to increase production capacity and capabilities.
“We founded Novae in Markle and I can’t think of a better place to build our newest and most advanced facility, proving that manufacturing is alive and growing in Indiana,” Steve Bermes, Novae's CEO, said in a statement. “We believe that adding capacity and advanced manufacturing capabilities in Markle, as well as continuing to optimize our more than 20 existing facilities around the country, will accelerate our growth and ability to provide quality trailers that serve our customers’ needs.”
A vice president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation said she looks forward to watching the company's continued growth.
“The expansion of Novae will positively impact the community and provide Hoosiers with skilled job opportunities," said Linda Walczak, vice president, business retention and expansions at the IEDC.
Novae employs about 225 in Markle and more than 1,500 companywide.
Based on the company’s plans for future job creation, the IEDC committed to invest up to $200,000 in Novae in the form of incentive-based tax credits and up to $25,000 in training grants based on the company’s job-creation plans. The tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired.