A Huntington County business that produces trailers is investing $35 million for a 150,000-square-foot facility that will incorporate advanced manufacturing techniques, including robotics.
Novae LLC plans a groundbreaking ceremony for 2 p.m. Feb. 9, officials announced today. But work on the new building, not far from its headquarters, began in early December, an economic development leader said.
"Novae has grown pretty significantly in the last few years," said Helge Hinniger, vice president of marketing for the company.
The company expects to add jobs with the expansion, but the exact number has not yet been disclosed.
"We're always adding jobs, to be honest, and looking for talented people, but the expansion will add some additional," Hinniger said late this afternoon.