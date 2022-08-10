COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld a company’s plan to build what will be the first freshwater offshore wind-powered electric-generation facility in North America.
Icebreaker Windpower has proposed the six-turbine project in Lake Erie about 10 miles off the shore of Cleveland.
The court on Wednesday rejected a lawsuit filed by residents of a Cleveland-area village who argued the Ohio Power Siting Board didn’t have enough evidence to determine the project’s environmental impact when it approved the project in 2020. The residents also unsuccessfully argued the project doesn’t serve the public interest as defined in Ohio law.
Five Below opens 2nd Fort Wayne store
A new Five Below store has opened at the Shoppes at Glenbrook, it was announced Wednesday.
The new store is 8,405 square feet and is located at 145 Coliseum Blvd. W.
This is the second Fort Wayne location for the teen-oriented retail store that offers room décor, games, jewelry, utensils, art and other home accessories. The other location is in the Orchard Crossing Shopping Center on Thomas Road.
Walgreens held responsible in opioid suit
A federal judge has ruled that Walgreens can be held responsible for contributing to San Francisco’s opioid crisis for over-dispensing opioids for years without proper oversight and failing to identify and report suspicious orders as required by law.
San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu said the pharmacy chain failed to track opioid prescriptions, prevented pharmacists from properly vetting prescriptions and missed red flags about over-prescribing doctors.
U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer ruled that for 15 years, Walgreens dispensed hundreds of thousands of pills, eventually contributing to the city's hospitals being overwhelmed with opioid patients. Walgreens said it would appeal the ruling, which it said was not supported by “the facts and the law.”