Oil rallied the most in more than a year after OPEC+ unexpectedly announced output cuts that threaten to tighten the market and deliver a fresh inflationary jolt to the world economy.
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, including Russia, pledged to make cuts exceeding 1 million barrels a day starting next month and lasting through the end of the year. Adding to the shock, the decision came outside of the group’s scheduled timetable for reviewing the market’s demand and member’s supplies.
Oil jumped 6.3% after Saudi Arabia and other crude-producing countries said over the weekend they would cut production. That lifted stocks of energy companies, including a 5.9% rise for Exxon Mobil, 9.9% leap for Marathon Oil and 4.3% gain for BP.
McDonald’s cuts
corporate jobs
McDonald’s Corp. is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week as it notifies hundreds of corporate employees that they’re losing their jobs in a broader restructuring plan.
The company is notifying affected employees virtually and will close the locations to provide confidentiality out of respect for those affected.
Credit Suisse
probed
GENEVA – The Swiss attorney general’s office says it has opened a probe into the events surrounding embattled bank Credit Suisse, which is to be taken over by rival UBS.
Switzerland’s government and financial regulators helped engineer the hastily arranged, $3.25 billion agreement that was aimed in part to help calm worries about the global financial system and will leave the country with a single huge global bank.
The attorney general’s office said it wanted to “proactively fulfill its remit and its responsibility to contribute to a clean Swiss financial sector.” It said that it has set up monitoring that would enable it to get involved immediately if any offenses were committed that come under its auspices.
The office said the probe falls short of a formal investigation and is not a criminal inquiry.