LOUISVILLE, Kentucky – Old National Bank is permanently moving its downtown Louisville operations after a mass shooting there left five people dead and injured several others last month. The Evansville-based company said the new location, seven blocks to the west, is tentatively scheduled to open June 26.
“We mourn the losses and continue to support and care for the victims of the tragic event on April 10th,” said Old National Bank CEO Jim Ryan. “Out of respect for the Old National team members lost and impacted, we have made the determination to move to a new downtown location.”
Vera Bradley set to rejoin Russell 3000
Vera Bradley Inc. on Tuesday announced the company is set to rejoin the broad-market Russell 3000 Index and the small-cap Russell 2000 Index after the annual reconstitution of the indices and effective June 26.
A preliminary list of additions was announced May 19. The annual reconstitution process for the Russell indexes captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of April 28, ranking them by total market capitalization.
Consumer mood falls
4th time in 5 months
Consumer confidence fell in May as Americans, particularly older ones, became more pessimistic about the labor market, on top of elevated anxiety over inflation.
The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to 102.3 in May from 103.7 in April. It’s the fourth time in five months that overall U.S. consumer confidence has declined.