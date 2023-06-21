Paragon Medical, a global device manufacturer, on Wednesday hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony of a new facility that represents a $16 million initial investment on its Pierceton campus.
“Today’s event is more than a celebration, it’s a testimonial to the vision and passion of the Paragon Medical team, who work relentlessly to provide world-class services and product to enhance the quality of life of others,” said a statement from Dan Blum, the company’s vice president and general manager in Pierceton.
”Paragon Medical’s investment in this facility and technology, continues to affirm our industry leading position, supporting our clients for many years to come,” he said.
Paragon Medical has just under 650 employees in Pierceton and Warsaw, Marketing Manager Brittany Herendeen said through email. Most of those employees are based in Pierceton.
Overall, she said, Paragon Medical has more than 2,500 employees across 15 campuses.
Wednesday’s ribbon cutting was for an “additive manufacturing facility,” which offers 34,000 square feet of production and operational space. In announcing plans for the September 2021 groundbreaking, the company said the facility would be dedicated to 3D printing, which makes medical parts that are stronger, lighter and support more complex designs.
Representatives from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce, Kosciusko Economic Development Corporation, and town and county council attended the morning ceremony.
While the initial investment was $16 million, Paragon Medical expects to pour $19 million more into the facility over the next five years as it focuses on innovation in design, a release said.
The facility has manufacturing capability to serve the local medical device community “as well as making a global impact,” Paragon Medical CEO Wil Boren said in a statement.