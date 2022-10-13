Mike Packnett, the man whose name has become almost synonymous with Parkview Health over the past 16 years, on Thursday announced plans to retire as CEO at the end of the year.
Parkview’s board has named Rick Henvey, Parkview’s president of health care operations, to the CEO post beginning Jan. 1. Henvey followed Packnett to Fort Wayne from their previous posts at Mercy Health System of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City. The men have worked side-by-side for 23 years.
Dan Starr, CEO of Do it Best Corp. and chairman of Parkview Health’s board, said officials have been planning for a smooth transition over the “last several years.”
Under Packnett’s leadership, Parkview Health has grown from 50 providers and 6,300 co-workers to more than 1,000 providers and 14,000 co-workers across 16 counties. The health care provider expanded into Wabash, Kosciusko and DeKalb counties during that time.
Packnett, 68, and his wife, Donna, will continue to live in northeast Indiana after his retirement. Their home is just north of Columbia City. And they will continue their involvement with numerous local nonprofits, he said Thursday during a phone interview.
He sits on the boards of Manchester University, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Central Indiana Corporate Partnership, Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership, Indiana Hospital Association and Orlando Health, among others.
“I thought I was going to retire at 65,” Packnett said, adding that changed when COVID-19 swept the globe.
He put a pin in his plans because he didn’t want the health care system to deal with a leadership shift at the same time it was facing unprecedented challenges with the coronavirus pandemic.
Additional challenges during Packnett’s tenure have included navigating the Great Recession while constructing the $600 million Parkview Regional Medical Center, overcoming supply chain disruptions while treating record numbers of patients during the pandemic, and paying for inflation-driven wage increases during the recent labor shortage.
Perhaps the most public obstacle arrived in 2019 in the form of a 60-page report compiled by the Rand Corp. The study compared prices private health insurance plans paid to almost 1,600 hospitals in 25 states from 2015 to 2017. The study ranked Indiana highest among states charging the most, with Parkview near the top of the list.
Packnett pushed back, pointing to flaws in the study’s methodology. The study included only 25 states and limited insurance and employer payment information. Packnett said that wasn’t enough. The American Hospital Association released a statement also expressing concerns about the study, including its small sample size.
Packnett said the 2019 report also failed to account for quality and safety ratings. He maintained that Parkview’s prices have to offset the large number of Medicare patients it treats.
Rand researchers listened to Packnett’s criticism and addressed those issues a year later in an updated study, which included data from 49 states and the District of Columbia.
The 2020 follow-up report found Parkview Health charged higher prices – on a relative scale – than all but one hospital system nationwide. Researchers compared how much health care providers charged from 2016 to 2018 with how much Medicare paid those providers for the same services.
Packnett revisited the issue on Thursday at The Journal Gazette’s request.
“We responded to that with a significant decrease in our pricing,” he said, noting that the network lowered outpatient service prices by the most.
Before the Rand report, Parkview officials were not aware of how much other hospitals charged for comparable services, Packnett said. Competitors could run afoul of antitrust laws if they shared pricing strategies, he said, repeating an explanation he gave three years ago.
Despite the negative publicity from that time, Packnett takes a more philosophical than combative view when he looks back on it.
Critics, he said, “really sharpened us and made us better.” That doesn’t mean, however, that Packnett agrees with all those critics’ facts or framing of the issue.
Even so, he said, “we continue to work on ways to get better.”
Packnett’s personal challenges during his Parkview tenure include his wife’s breast cancer diagnosis and treatment. Again, he put a positive spin on the experience. The couple’s confusion and fear over the diagnosis was a driving force in creating the Parkview Cancer Institute, which opened in 2018 now benefits thousands of cancer patients, he said.
Supporters say Packnett provided steady leadership through those and other challenges.
Starr, the board chairman, is among Packnett’s admirers.
“He is an incredibly humble and compelling leader who has spent years cultivating a culture focused on delivering compassionate care,” Starr said. “He has also nurtured partnerships with numerous organizations in the region to help improve community health and access to care as more individuals seek a Parkview experience.”
Packnett’s leadership has stretched beyond health care. He led the merger of the Fort Wayne-Allen County Economic Development Alliance with the Greater Fort Wayne Chamber of Commerce to form Greater Fort Wayne Inc.
Ellen Cutter, Greater Fort Wayne’s chief economic development officer, commented on his service to the organization, which has included sitting on its board.
“Mike’s support for a variety of transformational projects has enhanced Allen County and helped make Fort Wayne one of the fastest-growing communities in the Great Lakes region,” she said in a statement. “And his leadership at Parkview has helped establish Fort Wayne as a medical hub for the 1.5 million residents within a 60-mile radius.”
Packnett also championed investments in Parkview Field, Fort Wayne’s riverfront and Electric Works.
During his interview for the CEO position, Parkview’s board made it clear that Packnett would be expected to play a significant role in the community.
“I understood what the board wanted, and I was ecstatic about it,” he said.
Mayor Tom Henry provided a comment on Packnett’s retirement announcement.
“Mike has been an outstanding leader for our community and region. Health care is a critical sector in Fort Wayne, Allen County, and northeast Indiana, and Mike’s leadership has been invaluable,” Henry said in a statement. “Outside of health care, Mike was very involved in important projects and initiatives that have helped guide Fort Wayne’s growth and success and revitalization of our downtown. Mike is a friend, and I wish him and Donna the best.”
Packnett’s retirement plans include working to increase opportunities for those living in southeast Fort Wayne.
His “most meaningful” nonprofit involvement is with Love Fort Wayne, a group that sprang from the Global Leadership Summit and focuses on bringing people together despite political and other divisions.
The organization’s School Connect program is pairing local business and community leaders with two Fort Wayne Community Schools elementaries with failing student test scores: Abbett and Levan R. Scott Academy.
“What that means is the kiddos don’t have a pathway to hope,” Packnett said.
The goal, he said, is to provide those teachers and principals with the supplies and support they need to give students a top-notch education and hope for a better future.
Packnett is already planning to show up for the monthly popcorn days, when he’ll help with the treats and read to the young students.
“Small things can matter,” he said. “There’s no controversy here. There’s no divisiveness.”