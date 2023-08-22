Parkview Employer Solutions is offering shared clinics, a concept to give more organizations the ability to access a network of sites focused on employee health and wellness.
The employer clinics, whether exclusive to one organization or shared by multiple employers, also help lower the overall cost of care, a Tuesday news release said.
“We are continually looking for ways we can partner directly with employers to create more value for their businesses and their employees,” said Dr. Greg Johnson, regional market president, Parkview Health, in a statement.
Parkview’s first shared clinic opened July 17 at 3898 New Vision Drive, Suite C, which is on the Parkview Regional Medical Center campus.
Later this year, a second shared clinic will open in Warsaw. The Kosciusko County employer clinic will be co-located with other Parkview Employer Solutions offerings, initially including Occupational Health, Employee Assistance Program, Workplace Wellness and Diabetes Care Direct. Leaders are assessing other employer-focused services that could be added to this location, which is near the Parkview Warsaw campus on Mariners Drive.
With the new clinic approach, employers pay one flat monthly rate for access, reducing claims on their health plan. The clinic is then free to employees, who incur no copays or out-of-pocket costs for care through the clinic, including a robust list of lab tests as well as common medications.
Employer clinics are designed to make healthcare more efficient and convenient, ensuring employees receive the care and attention they need, while reducing time away from work. With exclusive access for members, employer clinics offer concierge-type service, including same-day appointments and low wait times. For less complex needs, employees can also choose a virtual visit.
Parkview Employer Solutions also offers its members exclusive data analytics programs to assess risks and future costs. This helps to identify at-risk individuals, or those predicted to be rising risk and rising cost, and proactively engage them in preventative care. Specially trained nurse navigators also follow up with patients to ensure they have completed necessary screenings and follow-up testing.
Additionally, educational programs for weight management, diabetes and hypertension can help employers address key drivers of health costs.
“Employer clinics create value for employers through improved health outcomes and cost avoidance,” said Melissa McKown, vice president, Parkview Employer Solutions. “Many employers in our region have self-funded health plans, meaning they are exposed to a lot of risk. We’re trying to help them remove variability through more standardized costs, all the while creating healthier employees for their organization.”
Two other regional health care providers commented Tuesday on their approach.
Lutheran Health Network said its Business Health Services offers various occupational, wellness, education, prevention, rehabilitation and safety programs. On-site employee health clinics are customized to the employers’ needs and cost of service is based on number of employees and utilization, Tim Miller, executive director of MedPartners, said in a statement.
Brian Bauer, IU Health’s Fort Wayne president, said in a statement his organization is excited to experience growth in northeast Indiana.
IU Health, he said in a statement, continues to fulfill its commitment to increasing access to quality care for “all citizens while partnering with employers and others to help reduce the cost of care.”