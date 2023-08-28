Parkview LaGrange Hospital reopened at 7 a.m. today, and all services have resumed, following an air-conditioner outage, Parkview Health announced.
Following a rapid rise in heat and humidity, the facility closed early Friday and all hospital inpatients were transferred to other facilities, Parkview Health said in a statement.
Scheduled surgeries and procedures were rescheduled, the statement said. The medical office building was not affected and the Parkview Physicians Group clinics there remained open.
“We’d like to offer our sincere thanks to our patients, visitors and the rest of the community for their grace and understanding as we worked to resume services as quickly and safely as possible,” said Jordi Disler, president, Parkview Health North, in the statement.
The hospital’s air conditioning unit was replaced, and temperatures have returned to comfortable levels, the statement said.
“We certainly weren’t anticipating this outage, and teams from across the health system have been working around the clock to restore services,” said Greg Johnson, regional market president, Parkview Health, in the statement. “The teamwork has been outstanding, and we are incredibly grateful for their dedication to caring for this community.”