Kosciusko County is seeing more hospital construction, renovations and expansions as Parkview and Lutheran health networks work on projects near Warsaw.
Parkview Kosciusko Hospital was approved in 2019 but was shelved for one year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the hospital’s leaders see it as an opportunity, Parkview Health announced Wednesday.
“This project is really exciting for Parkview,” said Jeff Rockett, vice president of operations for Parkview Whitley Hospital and Parkview Warsaw.
The $69 million project is an expansion of Parkview Warsaw, a freestanding emergency department and outpatient center. Parkview Kosciusko will be a full-service hospital with inpatient care, surgery and specialty services.
“Once Parkview Warsaw opened in 2016, demand and community support just continued to grow,” Rockett said. “The community wanted Parkview care closer to home.”
Rockett said the expansion – initially planned as 44,000 square feet – is 88,000 square feet and will include 28 in-patient beds. He said it will also create more than 130 jobs for Warsaw and Kosciusko County.
The first floor of the hospital will have pharmacy services and the Packnett Family Cancer Institute’s first satellite clinic, which includes seven exam rooms and nine infusion bays.
The second floor will have two full operating rooms, two procedure rooms and other surgical care spaces. The third floor will house the inpatient rooms.
Rockett said the project is expected to be completed in winter 2024.
“It’s fantastic to see an end date,” he said. “It was hard when the project was shelved, but I believe we are building a better facility, and there were a lot of lessons learned.”
Lutheran Health Network has two projects in Kosciusko County, including the newly opened Warsaw Surgery Center.
The surgery center is part of Lutheran Orthopedic Hospital, which has 38 beds and specializes in orthopedics. The 13,800-square-foot facility means the completion of a campus dedicated to orthopedic care, Lutheran said.
The multimillion-dollar center is the first in Indiana to house Zimmer Biomet’s Omni Suite, an operating room that uses advanced technology including artificial intelligence.
“Warsaw is known as the orthopedic capital of the world,” said Lorie Ailor, CEO of the Orthopedic Hospital. “We’re happy to be part of Kosciusko County, especially because this is what they’re known for.”
Ailor said the center is separate from Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, which is currently undergoing a $30 million renovation and expansion project.
Ground was broken April 18 for the 25,700–square–foot expansion, which is a two-phase project. The first phase is expected to take 14 months and includes renovation to the front and lobby area. The second phase will take about one year and includes surgical services expansion.
The surgical expansion will add pre- and post-surgical bays for increased patient privacy, renovation of the existing operating room and an expanded sterile processing area.
“Everyone is really excited,” said Lynn Mergen, CEO of Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital. “The surgical unit is especially excited because they’re getting a larger operating room.”