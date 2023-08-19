As acts of violence in health care settings have become more frequent, local hospital systems enforce protocols designed to keep employees and patients safe.
“Unfortunately Parkview is not immune from this trend,” said Jeffrey Boord, chief quality and safety officer for Parkview Health. “We take these events very seriously and in recent years have responded with even more robust initiatives to help protect our co-workers.”
Boord said Parkview has adopted a comprehensive workforce safety program to help prevent and address violent situations. This includes aggression management and de-escalation training and a behavior-response team that works within the hospitals.
Parkview Health includes nine hospitals in the Fort Wayne region and five specialty locations.
In recent years, Parkview has seen a decrease in reportable injuries, Boord said, though he did not provide specific numbers. He knows hospital violence can impact the well-being of employees and patients, so Parkview has tried to implement strong protocols for handling incidents.
“We have been able to share our workplace safety efforts with health systems on the state and national levels,” Boord said, “and we are working with other hospitals to help them adopt similar programs.”
Matthew Daughtry, chief of police and corporate director for public safety at Parkview Health, said the network has its own police force. Officers go to the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield. Daughtry said they receive special training for health care settings.
“Parkview also maintains strong working relationships with local law enforcement agencies,” he added.
Teri deMatas, vice president of marketing and community relations for Lutheran Health Network, said the network recognizes that violence in health care is a serious issue.
Lutheran Health Network includes eight hospitals and nine physician locations in the Fort Wayne region.
Lutheran has an interdisciplinary Workplace Violence Committee that develops protocols and practices for staff, she said..
“There are signs throughout our hospitals to remind patients and visitors that violence is not acceptable,” deMatas said. “Staff have received training to recognize potentially violent situations as well as de-escalation techniques.”
DeMatas also said Lutheran’s emergency department is monitored by security guards and K-9 units, and staff requests assistance from security guards or law enforcement only when absolutely necessary.
“We are committed to providing a safe environment for the men and women who work in our hospital and for all patients and visitors,” deMatas said.