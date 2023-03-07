Greg Johnson, DO, has been named regional market president of Parkview Health, which employs more than 15,000.
Johnson most recently served as chief clinical integration and Employer Solutions officer.
In this expanded role, Parkview said in a news release that Johnson will continue leading clinical integration and Employer Solutions and also provide executive oversight of all Parkview hospitals.
"This role was created to expand Dr. Johnson’s responsibilities as part of our efforts to advance physician leadership," Parkview Health spokeswoman Tami Brigle said in an email.
Powell: Bigger rate hikes if economy robust
The Federal Reserve could increase the size of its interest-rate hikes and raise borrowing costs to higher levels than previously projected if evidence continues to point to a robust economy and persistently high inflation, Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday.
Stocks sank on Wall Street after Powell's remarks. The S&P 500 dropped 1.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gave back 574 points. Both had been nearly flat before his Senate testimony.
FDA: 2 eyedrop brands recalled
The Food and Drug Administration posted recall notices for certain eyedrops distributed by Pharmedica and Apotex.
Pharmedica is recalling two lots of Purely Soothing 15% MSM Drops because of problems “that could result in blindness." The company said consumers should immediately stop using the drops and return them to the place they were purchased.
Apotex is recalling six lots of prescription eyedrops used to treat a form of glaucoma. The company said it found cracks in a handful of bottle caps. The drops are distributed as Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution 0.15%, and were sold between April 2022 and February.