The Parkview Physicians Group clinic at Electric Works is now fully operational, after a soft opening in December.
The location, 1660 Broadway, Suite 165, includes a PPG- Family Medicine office and a Parkview Walk-In Clinic, along with onsite lab and pharmacy services, Parkview Health said. All providers there are accepting new patients.
The medical team at the new clinic will offer what’s known as enhanced primary care, or what Parkview describes as a patient-centered model focused on preventive services and chronic disease management. "It also integrates mental health as part of a patient’s comprehensive care plan," a news release said this week.
The PPG Electric Works clinic will have four providers on staff. Dr. Jaspreet Jawanda and Nurse Practitioner Delaney Kaiser will primarily care for family medicine patients. Dr. Adaku Nnodi and Physician Assistant Paul Hayes see both family medicine and walk-in clinic patients at this location.
“This clinic is in a great location to improve access to care for area residents, as well as the tenants of Electric Works who may need healthcare for their employees,” said Dr. Joshua Kline, chief medical officer, Parkview Physicians Group.
To make an appointment with a PPG-Family Medicine provider at this location, call 260-266-9805. No appointment is needed for the Parkview Walk-In Clinic, which is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Boston Scientific loses patent case
A federal jury in Delaware found that Boston Scientific infringed on a patent related to coronary stents held by the University of Texas and exclusively licensed to TissueGen, a small Dallas biotech company, and must pay $42 million in damages to the two plaintiffs.
The medical device company infringed on the patent with its Synergy brand coronary stents, which are often used to treat narrowed coronary arteries. The company was the first to get FDA approval for a stent coated with a slow-release medication to help prevent blood clotting.
The jury determined that $42 million represents the royalties TissueGen should have collected from Synergy stents, according to a verdict form. Boston Scientific, through a spokeswoman, said it plans to appeal.
Amazon quarterly revenue up, profits down
Amazon on Thursday reported worse-than-expected profits, but its revenue beat expectations. Shares in Amazon.com Inc. fell 7% in after-hours trading.
Amazon said it made $300 million in profits, or 3 cents per share, a significant drop from the $14.3 billion it posted during the same period in 2021. The company said it took a $2.3 billion write-down of the value of its stock investment in electric vehicle startup Rivian Automotive.
At the same time, Amazon said its revenue rose 9%, to $149.2 billion, higher than the $145.7 billion analysts were expecting.