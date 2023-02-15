Parkview Health has acquired a 32-acre site at the northeast corner of Lima and Gump roads just south of Huntertown.
Tami Brigle, Parkview spokeswoman, commented Wednesday on the deal.
"Parkview acquired this property to expand access to the growing needs of the community in the surrounding area," she said in a statement. "We are planning to build a new Parkview Physicians Group clinic at this location, but details, including a construction timeline, have yet to be finalized."
Parkview is the region's largest employer, with about 9,000 workers in Allen County alone.