Parkview Health has about 300 volunteers in Allen County and more than 400 systemwide who assist in tasks such as greeting patients and clerical support.
Volunteers help with wayfinding, filling patient water bottles or even having bedside conservations with those who need it, Tami Brigle, a Parkview spokeswoman, said in an email.
The hospital system also has specialty volunteers, such as therapy dog handlers or individuals trained for No One Dies Alone, a program that helps ensure patients who are not expected to live much longer have someone with them to provide peace and comfort.
Parkview volunteers go through an onboarding process where they learn about service hours and other guidelines, Brigle said. They are trained to use a volunteer management system, called Volgistics, to clock in and out, much like a paid co-worker. That system helps in tracking volunteer hours and managing assignments.
Most volunteers cover one four-hour shift a week, Brigle said, though extra hours can be served at the discretion of the volunteer department.
“All of this, coupled with continual oversight by our Volunteer Services leadership and the support of department leaders utilizing volunteers, has helped Parkview maintain compliance with labor laws,” Brigle said in a statement.
Parkview has a separate option for retired nurses who want to continue caring for patients or mentoring new nurses. The Emeritus Nurse program is for those who desire to continue working in a modified nursing role with a flexible schedule. Emeritus nurses are paid co-workers.
Lutheran Health Network said in a statement that human resources professionals arrange volunteer experiences for adults, teenagers and students to ensure those participating “have enjoyable and meaningful learning experiences about health care.”
Megan Hubartt, communications director, also provided a link to Lutheran’s website where potential volunteers can find more information. According to the website, as of Wednesday, volunteer opportunities were available at Lutheran’s Dupont Hospital, Bluffton Regional Medical Center and Dukes Memorial Hospital.
Hubartt did not respond to the request for more specific information, such as the number of volunteers Lutheran Health Network has or how it works within labor guidelines for volunteer hours.