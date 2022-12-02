Project Activate SouthEast, or PASE, Fort Wayne, will hold its final pitch competition Saturday. The program that engages and empowers entrepreneurs to locate their service-based businesses in southeast Fort Wayne.
Sharon Tucker, PASE program creator and city councilwoman, will welcome the program’s five finalists, who will present their business concepts to judges from Bloomington-based Crossroads at The Mill. Crossroads is Indiana’s largest annual business pitch competition.
The winning finalist will receive an award of up to $150,000 in business wrap-around services.
The event begins at 11 a.m. at the Grand Wayne Center, 120 W. Jefferson Blvd., in downtown Fort Wayne. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m.