Set aside the stereotypes.
You’ll have to if you want to engage Generation Z and embrace the energy and innovation that those born between 1997 and 2012 can bring to organizations.
“Often when we think about young people, we think about them as the next generation of leaders,” said Maxwell Leadership trainer Gina Watts. But that doesn’t account for current realities – the potential or positions people in that demographic already have, according to the underlying message of a webinar titled “Equip and Empower the Now Generation of Leaders.”
Chris Robinson, an executive vice president with Maxwell Leadership, hosted the webinar, which focused largely on myths about Generation Z and how to connect with that age group. Maxwell Leadership is run by best-selling author and development coach John C. Maxwell.
Top of the list of Gen Z myths? That this demographic doesn’t have a strong worth ethic. They do, Watts said.
They generally want a work-life balance, though. Many people in that age group want to excel at work but also have time to enjoy with friends.
To help dispel other myths, Watts said Gen Z members care about their well-being, want to be healthy and successful. And they don’t think they know it all.
“They want to learn,” Watts said, adding the demographic largely wants to be nurtured in a healthy, encouraging environment. “Gen Zs are the most entrepreneurial generation right now. They have tremendous ideas,” she said.
Robinson suggested many of the myths, ironically, stem from people who were once the subject of skepticism when it came to certain values.
“These are the types of things we hear,” Robinson said, after Watts addressed the first few myths. “But it’s also the same things that were said about our generation.”
When working with or serving younger people, Watts said some adults need to change their “posture to believing the best” about the person in front of them.
“I encourage people to have a mirror moment in looking at ourselves and reflecting on where we were at that time,” said Watts, who has served on more than 20 boards and helped launch the John Maxwell Team Global Youth Initiative. The team has trained youth at free leadership development events in more than 60 countries.
Myths exist because people buy into a narrative. That’s equivalent, Watts said, to stereotypes – choosing to believe something categorically about a group of people.
Collaboration within organizations works best when genuine connections exist.
Communication is key, Watts said, along with focusing more on learning the experiences of others, building relationships and being present, available and authentic. Those factors and conditions can lead to intergenerational mentorship, allowing everyone to be successful.
Robinson said connecting and listening are important to creating “real community” in a day where social media is widely used.
“Social media is a tool. It’s not the way,” Watts said.
And while social media has its place, offering platforms for engagement, she said it’s not where meaningful, deep relationships are built or sustained.
“It transformed me to have mentors” in life, Watts said. They included a professor she had during graduate school and also her mom, who still calls every day with a common communication starter: “Good morning world changer, history maker.”
Email Lisa Green at lisagreen@jg.net. Lead On also appears online as a blog at www.journalgazette.net/blog/lead-on/.