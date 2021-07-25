Business people

Jeanne Otis joined Labov Marketing Communications and Training as an account manager.

Corey Clark and Jordan Owens with MKM architecture + design were promoted to senior associates.

Julie Brown joined the Don Wood Foundation, a private foundation dedicated to the advancement of manufacturing and related education in the region, as its executive assistant.

Emily Hower with Elevatus Architecture is now a licensed architect in the state of Indiana.

Nick Staker with Academy Mortgage was named in the top 1% of mortgage originators in America.

Donna Van Vlerah, senior vice president of supply and support services with Parkview Health, received the Dean S. Ammer Award for health care supply chain performance excellence by the Bellwether League Foundation's Hall of Fame.