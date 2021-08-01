Business people

New board members with GLS & Beyond are Brenda Gerber Vincent, Greater Fort Wayne; Iric Headley, Fort Wayne United; Javier Mondragon, Bridge of Grace; and Mark Dely, Vera Bradley. GLS & Beyond seeks to unite leaders who impact and ignite transformation for the good of the city and next generation.

Beckie Kettelkamp joined Baden Gage & Schroeder LLC as an in-charge accountant; and Brenna Inderlied, staff accountant.

The Rotary Club of Fort Wayne officers for the 2020-2021 season are president Lynne Gilmore, retired, community volunteer; president elect Kurt Beuchel, 1st Source Insurance; vice president Stephanie Veit, Allen County Airport Authority; treasurer Mark Westerhausen, Dulin, Ward & DeWald CPAs and Advisors; club secretary Jane Wilks, semiretired, community volunteer; and past president Jeff Peat, 1st Source Bank. New members of its board are Lori Stinson, North Eastern Group Realty; Jim Matthews, Copy Solutions Inc.; and Jonathan Burasrow, Fort Wayne Children's Choir.

Amy Shepherd joined Blue Jacket Inc. as its director of development. Additions to its board of directors for 2021 are Steve McDaniel, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation; Chad Burch, Phillips Financial; and Logan Timbrook, Wealth Advisors Group.

Tina Streit was promoted to vice president and general manager for Chore-Time in Milford.

Nick Harris joined Allen Business Machines as an account executive.

Mike Butchko joined Ambassador Enterprises as vice president, finance.

Lindsey MacPherson joined Trelleborg Sealing Solutions as a master data governance specialist to its data management and projects team.

Kate Virag joined Ferguson Advertising in the role of public relations and account service.

PUBLIC SERVICE

Trooper Tyson Waldron with the Indiana State Police was promoted to sergeant and will assume duties as a district squad leader at the Fort Wayne Post.

Sgt. Pornteb “Luke” Nathalang has retired from duty with the Indiana State Police after 36 years of service.