Business people

Brandon White, design technician with Elevatus Architecture, received his construction documents technologist certification.

Brett Bauer with 1st Source Corp. was promoted to chief financial officer and treasurer, and John Bedient was promoted to chief operations officer.

David Bell joined Do it Best Corp. as a software engineer; Taylor Botts, sales operations analyst; Scott Brown, pricing analyst; Paula Click, order support specialist; Jennifer Lehrman, marketing programs manager; Audrey Lord, order support specialist; Jake Mason, software developer intern; Steven May, building materials product sales manager; Kirsten Ogg, inbound logistics coordinator; Brock Pace, process improvement specialist; Darrin Perry, software developer intern; Jake Willison, emerging technology intern; and Brent Yoder, IT security intern. Promoted were Christanne Bauer-Deitering, new member conversion manager; Alex Fregoso, associate building materials trader; Teresa Helbert, senior user experience designer; Michelle Hutker, LBM sales support coordinator; Cindy Katter, senior solutions architect; Zach Mezera, IT business analyst; Andrew Myers, senior software engineer; Leroy Pierce, senior application analyst; Tina Ripley, senior IT business analyst; Tracy Springstead, senior application analyst; and Josh VanDyke, senior application analyst.

Brittany Biggs joined Granite Ridge Builders as a cost analyst; Kenadi Bartron, associate actuary; and Ryan Ule, construction superintendent.

Aidan VandeStadt joined Sweetwater as a copywriter; Sydney Augsburger, order management specialist; Thai Radin, DevOps engineer; Scott Hess, build release engineer; and Hannah Wells, IT purchasing agent.

The results of the 2021 board elections for Financial Executives International-Fort Wayne Chapter: President John Minnich, John Minnich LLC; Vice President, Programs, and Programs Chair Zach Sauder, Katz, Sapper & Miller; Vice President, Membership, Elaine Jones, Visiting Nurse; Secretary Lisa Cashel, Aptean; Treasurer Michelle Musolf, Indiana Institute of Technology; Academic Relations Chair Lisa Brown, Indiana Tech; Career Services Chair Kathleen Watland, Indiana Tech; and Chapter Administrator Bobbi Pfeiffer.

Directors David Cole, Matt Fortney, Lawrence Piano, Thomas Scare; Incoming President, Sponsorship Chair for FEI Sarah Earls; Past President, National Liaison and Member Engagement Committee Judy Roy; Professional Development Chair Stacy Reed; and Publicity Chair and Web Chair Jason Knothe.

Sam Czerniak joined Trelleborg Sealing Solutions Americas as a junior IT project manager; and John Haselden, credit and collections manager.