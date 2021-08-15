The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, August 15, 2021 1:00 am

    Business people

    COMPILED BY THE JOURNAL GAZETTE

    Chanda Blair with DWD CPAs & Advisors was promoted to senior manager; Amanda Oursler, manager; and Tyson Moore and Sandy Bouwsma were promoted to supervisors.

    Matt Bracey was awarded Outstanding Performance: Shining Star; and Paula Baldwin, Outstanding Performance: Over the Moon; as second quarter winners for the Above & Beyond program for Fort Wayne Newspapers.

    James Khan, president and owner of Baker Street Steakhouse, Proximo and The Hoppy Gnome, was elected to serve as a board member for the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority.

    Brittany Halferty and Andrew Culbertson joined Reusser Design as content strategists; and Anna Rudicel as a senior digital strategist.

    Autumn Gruse joined Beers Mallers LLP Attorneys at Law as a receptionist; Kaleigh Thompson as a runner; and Arianna Lecea, legal assistant. Janet Gray joined its Warsaw office as a legal assistant.

    Adam Veeley joined Shambaugh & Son as a warehouse administrative assistant; Rhoenia Leavitt, data entry; Patrick Berger, engineer; Kenny Narramore, ASG engineer; and Colton Anderson, Havel Warehouse Assistant.

    Kristen Schilt was hired at the Paulding County Economic Development office as its new office manager.

