Business people

Julie Hess with Master Spas was promoted to vice president of human resources.

Grant Winter and Collin Marshall were named product design engineers for Chore-Time in Milford.

David J. Curry joined Lake City Bank as assistant vice president, commercial banking officer; and Nichole L. Mendez was promoted to assistant retail banking officer.

Shellie Pitts joined Re/Max Results as a broker associate at its southwest office.

Michael S. Zahn with First Federal Savings Bank in Huntington was elected to the Indiana Bankers Association's 2022 board of directors as immediate past chairman.

Named in the Best Lawyers in America edition from Haller & Colvin P.C. are Sherrill Wm. Colvin, John O. Feighner, Robert W. Eherenman, Charles J. Heiny, Martin E. Seifert, Melanie L. Farr, Frank J. Gray and Linda A. Polley.