Business people

Angela Stanley was hired by the St. Joseph Community Health Foundation as its vulnerable populations program officer.

Brian Ternet with Centier Bank was promoted to a senior lending officer.

Kyler Garner was named associate director of the Indiana Autism Alliance.

Presented with the Leaders in Banking Excellence Award by the Indiana Bankers Association were Charles E. Isch, First Bank of Berne; Ryan M. Warner, Bippus State Bank, Huntington; and Mark S. Fogt, Garrett State Bank.

BEST LAWYERS IN AMERICA:

Barrett McNagny LLP: Mark H. Bains, John C. Barce, H. Joseph Cohen, Kevin K. Fitzharris, Richard E. Fox, N. Thomas Horton II, Benjamin D. Ice, Robert T. Keen, Thomas M. Kimbrough, Patrick G. Murphy, Henry P. Najdeski, Joshua C. Neal, Thomas M. Niezer, James J. O'Connor, Michael P. O'Hara, Trisha J. Paul, William A. Ramsey, Cathleen M. Shrader, David R. Steiner, Anthony M. Stites, Emily S. Szaferski, Philip A. Wagler and Robert S. Walters. Those named in the same edition as “Ones to Watch” are Tess P. Anglin, Thomas E. Ludwiski, Michael C. Ross and Casie J. Towsley.

Rothberg Logan & Warsco LLP: Michael T. Deam, Dennis F. Dykhuizen, F. L. Dennis Logan, Edward L. Murphy, Susan E. Trent, Thomas B. Trent, Mark A. Warsco and Cindy A. Wolfer. Alexander J. Platte was named in the same edition as “Ones to Watch.” Logan and Wolfer were also named as a “Lawyer of the Year.”

Barnes & Thornburg: Kathleen M. Anderson, Charles W. Backs, Adam L. Bartrom, D. Randall Brown, Jason T. Clagg, Stephen L. Fink, Mark S. Kittaka, Michael J. Nader and Mark D. Scudder.

Beckman Lawson LLP: Matthew J. Elliott, Patrick Hess, Gary Johnson, Craig R. Patterson and Mark Witmer.