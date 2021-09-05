Business people

Kristi L. Manwaring, assistant vice president, retail banking officer with Lake City Bank, was named manager of its West Jefferson Boulevard location.

Emilio Kanaya started at Trelleborg Sealing Solutions as a junior IT project manager.

Madeline F. Reimbold, a client services specialist with Ameriprise Financial Services LLC at Reimbold & Anderson, earned the General Securities Representative Series 7 accreditation.

Rick Farrant, director of communications at Northeast Indiana Works, was elected chair of the Northeast Indiana Make-A-Wish Council.

Lisa Stratmeier joined North Eastern Group Realty as a Realtor.

Named in the Best Lawyers in America edition:

• Burt Blee Dixon Sutton & Bloom LLP: C. Erik Chickedantz and Dennis D. Sutton. Sutton was also named as a Lawyer of the Year.

• Hunt Suedhoff Kearney LLP: James J. Shea, Scott L. Bunnell, Branch R. Lew, Timothy W. DeGroote, Kevin W. Kearney, Daniel J. Palmer, Lyle R. Hardman and Michael G. Getty. Jeremy D. Lemon was included in Ones to Watch. Lew, Hardman and Getty were also named Lawyers of the Year.