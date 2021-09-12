Business people

Tinisha Weigelt joined the civil engineering firm of Butler, Fairman & Seufert as its new northeast Indiana client services liaison.

Bryce R. Turner joined Northwestern Mutual as a financial planning analyst for Summit Financial Group.

Chris Harrison was hired at Commonwealth Engineers Inc. as a business development manager for northeast Indiana.

Michael Mettham was promoted to director of benefits, compensation and human resources information systems for CTB Inc. in Milford; and Tanya Wood was promoted to senior transportation analyst.

Kurt Beuchel with 1st Source Insurance was promoted to officer.

Easterseals Northern Indiana Inc. named its first board of directors: Joe Cohen, Barrett McNagny LLP, chair; Dena Jacquay, Parkview Health, vice chair; Isaac Lee, Steuben County Economic Development Corp., treasurer; Jane Wear, Cardinal Services (retired), secretary; and Rob Parker, Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce; Angie Ritchey, Lake City Bank; and Chuck Surack, Surack Enterprises and Sweetwater.

Douglas Middleton joined Elevatus Architecture as an architect; and Natalie Haskell as an interior designer.

Mace Eads with Chimney 1 Inc. passed the Chimney Safety Institute of America exam and is now a CSIA certified technician.

Edward E. Beck, Robert A. Wagner and Stephen J. Williams with Shambaugh, Kast, Beck & Williams LLP were named in the Best Lawyers in America edition. Beck was also recognized as a “Lawyer of the Year.”

Ryan Akers joined Do it Best Corp. as a product content analyst; Jakob Bowden, sales support coordinator; Maddie Eck, associate merchandise manager for Farm & Ranch; Beatriz Garcia, EDI/direct correspondence representative; Ceirah Heyneman, as a sales support coordinator; Mike Jones, western LBM sales manager; Damon Leishman, territory sales manager; Savannah Myers, user experience designer; Josh Numbers, pricing analyst; Brittany Peavler, associate merchandise manager for global sourcing; Faith Rollins, internal audit intern; and Floyd Stilson, building materials trader. Promoted were John Branigan to national retail performance manager; Amber Elder, payroll coordinator; Justin Hanford, divisional merchandise manager; Peter Mitchell, senior systems administrator; Shonda O'Brien, outbound member services specialist; Chelsea Ort, insurance coordinator; Jennifer Pettibone, category management planner; and Rebecca Sell, LBM sales support coordinator.