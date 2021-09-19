Business people

Michelle Charles, vice president, nursing informatics at Parkview Health, was awarded the Douglas J. Leonard Indiana Caregiver of the Year Award by the Indiana Hospital Association.

Jamie Burgett joined Shambaugh & Son as a purchasing administrative assistant; David McClure, service operations manager; Denise Werling, Havel purchasing and billing specialist; and Bethany Karber, purchasing data clerk.

Stephanie Levine with The Zacher Co. earned her Indiana real estate brokerage license.

Christoffer C. Penny with Lake City Bank was promoted to assistant vice president, credit administration officer.

Justin Clifton joined Re/Max Results at its north office as a broker associate.

Kurt Carlson, president/CEO of the Bowen Center, was awarded the Distinguished Service Award by the Indiana Hospital Association.

Matt Hakey with Labov Marketing Communications and Training was promoted to art director.

Matthew Chambers joined Howard Bailey Financial Inc. as chief operating officer.