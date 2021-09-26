Business people

Danielle Rich with the Don Wood Foundation was promoted to program officer.

Cody Strack joined Spiece Fieldhouse as its new fitness director.

David Kelty was appointed to inside sales representative with the Polar Leasing Co.

Matt Hansen started at Trelleborg Sealing Solutions as an acquisition integration specialist.

Hailey Carmer LaMaster joined the Community Foundation DeKalb County as its new program coordinator.

Lutheran Health Network nurses receiving the DAISY Award are Sarah Wall, Dupont Hospital; Amber Auiti, Danielle Gaylord, Mariah Perry and Shelbie Parish, Lutheran Hospital; and Stephanie Glassley, Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

Nikole L. Miller, a financial advisor with Reimbold & Anderson, a financial advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services LLC, was awarded the Certified Fund Specialist designation by the Institute of Business and Finance.

Receiving an Indiana Judicial College certificate for 120 hours of education and presented by the Indiana Office of Court Services are Judge Michael W. Reed (Kosciusko) and Judge Andrea R. Trevino (Allen). Judge Craig J. Bobay (Allen) received a certificate for 24 years of service.