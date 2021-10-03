Business people

Faith Welch joined the law firm of HallerColvin PC as an associate attorney.

Jeffrey Harper with Allied Payment Network was named president of the Association for Financial Technology's board of directors.

Nathan Buuck joined Sweetwater as a senior security engineer; Chad Fitzpatrick, guitar training specialist; Mike Lennon, senior manager, distribution center; Tyler Koch, senior software engineer; Logan Zehr, web software engineer; and Carly McKibben, marketplace channel specialist. Ian Haas and Rafael Palacios were promoted to sales engineers. Newly-hired sales engineers are Adam Linder, Tyler Eguia, Corbin Byler, Jake Wilson, Zach Maurer, Thomas Bradley, Ronny Jackson, Ivan Salazar, Sean O'Neil, Alex Berglund, Garrhett Kidd, Damon Culbertson, Sam Cohee, Michael Hardy, Camden Uhazy, Alex Truswell, Charlie Kim, Carlos Ortiz, Kevin McMillan and Kyle Baker.

Lakesha Green joined the Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts as executive director of the umbrella arts organization.

Jennifer Reiff joined the Hoosier Real Estate Group in Huntington.

Allen County Treasurer William Royce received the Outstanding Treasurer Award as announced by the Association of Indiana Counties; and Recorder Anita Mather received the Outstanding Recorder Award.

Jacob A. Gattuso joined the law firm of Barrett McNagny LLP as an attorney.

Drew Martin joined Premier Bank as vice president, commercial lender.