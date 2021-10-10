Business people

Suzan Moriarty joined MKM architecture + design as director of business development; and Jenn Storey will serve as marketing manager.

Lisa A. Fulton with Lake City Bank was promoted to senior vice president and chief operations officer.

The St. Joseph Community Health Foundation named new members to its board of directors: Rev. Eric Zimmer, president of the University of Saint Francis; Cindy Black, executive director of Redeemer Radio; Saw Htoo Kapaw, IT director for Ivy Tech Community College Northeast; Alice Jordan-Miles, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne's Behavioral Health & Family Studies Institute; Rachel Blakeman, director of the Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Research Institute; and Sister Marlene Ann Lama with the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ.

Angi Boxell joined Do it Best Corp. as a claims representative; Gage Click, order support specialist; Tristian Fleming, computer operator; Mikayla Higgins, marketing program specialist; Kandace Kendrick, outbound member services coordinator; Melissa Renninger, IT business analyst; Robin Steenman, front desk receptionist; and Blake Wehrle, software engineer. Chase Williamson was promoted to a territory sales manager.

Craig Longardner, corporate director of logistics for Steel Dynamics Inc., was named as the Person of the Year by the National American Rail Shippers Association and the Midwest Association of Rail Shippers.

Drexel Sales was named customer service manager for Chore-Time in Milford.

Sweetwater's new sales engineers are CJ Thompson, Zach Shepard, Yousef Husam, Harry Ogrentz, Dakota Jones, Jared Hewitt, Austin Childress, Shawn McCullough, Joel Perfetti, AJ Delong, Nate Brown, Eric Taylor, Ron White, Will Becker, Travis Devin, Justin Wofford, Bryant Wilson, Joseph Pryer, Michael Schmidbauer, Tommy Heil, Will Houston and Chad Cussen. David Isaacs was hired as a senior network engineer; Tyler Gerardot, electrical maintenance technician; James Franklin, applicant support technician; Charles Cochran, IT business analyst; James Orewiler, senior client systems administrator; Jason Nolley, senior software engineer; Blake Braun, web software engineer; and Stos Devaris, senior art director.