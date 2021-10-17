BUSINESS PEOPLE

Laura (Laurie) Ford joined Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative as a member service representative.

Kent Castleman was named as the new chief philanthropy officer for Embassy Theatre.

Scott Burns rejoined the Faegre Drinker law firm as counsel in the real estate practice.

Lisa Keirn joined PigTek in Milford as a production planner.

Susan Baier, executive director of the Allen County Public Library, and Isabel Nuñez, director of the Purdue Fort Wayne School of Education, have joined The Literacy Alliance board of directors. Laura Weldon was hired at The Literacy Alliance as the development coordinator; Heidi Holtsclaw as an English and second language teacher; and Matt Wire was promoted to chief marketing and communications officer.

Ryan Rodrigue with Earth Source Inc. has completed exam requirements for professional licensure and is now a registered landscape architect.

Jenna Anderson was named the early childhood education coalition coordinator for Noble County.

Kelly Rentschler joined Indiana Michigan Power as a community affairs manager.

Bryan San Jose, Alison Yeager and William J. Stockdale joined the law office of Beers Mallers as associate attorneys. Stockdale works out of its Warsaw office.

Donald Jordan joined North Eastern Group Realty as a Realtor.

Rachel Pemberton was named executive director of Easterseals Passages in Columbia City.

PUBLIC SERVICE

The following Allen County employees were recognized by the Board of Commissioners for their service:

10 years: Jennifer G. Biggs, Taiwan L. Brown, Lisa J. Cole, Mary A. Ehinger, Daniel K. Farrell, Sherry E. Hanley, Kenneth G. Hansen, Sarah E. Jones, Kyle K. Keuneke, Robert C. Latchaw, Shane A. Maynard, Andrew W. Miller, Michael T. Preston,

Mary E. Rian, Trina A. Riecke, Douglas P. Schroeder, Anne M. Webster, Juliette Zepeda

15 years: Danielle M. Acevedo, Thomas C. Derose, Raymond M. Jeter, Brittney A. Meredith, Keely J. Ray, Toby N. Rhymer, Scott A. Sanderson, Gwendolyn R. Sordelet, Adam R. Stresemann, Cully J. Wall, Kimberly A. Yagodinski

20 years: Louis R. Dispenza,

Tara S. Kohrman, Tammy L. Meneghello, Lori M. Nagel, Asia N. Nelson, Alicia J. Strack

25 years: Melinda A. Castleman, Teresa L. Clark, Julie A. Deville, Benjamin A. Gordon, Carolyn J. Howell, Jeffrey A. Halsey, Eric Ortiz, Mark A. Reed, Kurt C. Schumann

30 years: David H. McClamrock, Tracey L. Platt, Ana M. Saalfrank

35 years: Lawrence A. Chandler, Mary A. Gallaway, Phillip E. Houk, Eric K. Zimmerman