Business people

Mandy Drakeford was selected as the new program officer for the AWS Foundation.

David Piercy joined Labov Marketing Communications and Training as director of technology and integration.

Adelaide F. Reimbold with the Ameriprise Financial Services LLC's office of Reimbold & Anderson recently earned her general securities representative series 7 accreditation.

Nick Staker was No.1 in purchase applications for Academy Mortgage for September.

Jason Fritcha and Tasha Robinson joined the North Eastern Group as Realtors.