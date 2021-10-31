Sunday, October 31, 2021 1:00 am
Business people
COMPILED BY THE JOURNAL GAZETTE
Paula Baldwin was awarded Outstanding Performance: Shining Star and Jamie Duffy, Outstanding Performance: Over the Moon as third quarter winners for the Above & Beyond program for Fort Wayne Newspapers.
Joe Kessie with Lake City Bank was named a 2021 Bruning Award recipient by the American Bankers Association.
Carmen Jagger joined the Don Wood Foundation as a program and communications associate; and Patrick Buesching, a program officer.
Bridgette Barnes and Taylor Ruoff joined North Eastern Group Realty as Realtors.
Nick Zehr joined Trelleborg Sealing Solutions as a customer service advocate.
Cody Bergman and Marcus Ihrie joined Granite Ridge Builders as construction superintendents; Maddie Baczynski, construction coordinator; Vilma Iglesias, new home specialist; and Alex Smart and Jacob Lothamer as property assistants.
Connor Fleck joined the law firm of Barrett McNagny LLP as an attorney.
