Business people

Kourtney Teegardin joined The Hagerman Group as a marketing coordinator; and Tyler Nix as director of business development.

Gary DeCamp joined Re/Max Results as a broker associate at its north office.

Daymie Bennett joined North Eastern Group Realty as a Realtor.

Mike Beerens joined Do it Best Corp. as a senior scrum master; Taylor Dicks, software engineer; Ben Doehrman, HR administrative assistant; Matthew Mensing, treasury assistant; Thomas Missakian, territory sales manager; Amanda Morphew-Ulm, application analyst; Darrin Perry, software engineer; Jeff Preston, warehouse department manager; Ed Somerville, merchandise manager for building materials; Eddy Tabakovic, business technical support specialist; Shannon Vollen, EDI/direct correspondence; Lucas Wagler, software engineer; and Gavin Weeks, millwork specialist. Promoted was Renee Perkins as a credit administrator.