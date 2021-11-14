Business people

Erin Blair joined One Lucky Guitar as an account manager.

Rob Rausch was appointed as chief operating officer of Buchanan Hauling & Rigging.

Grant Crawford joined Asher Agency as a digital analyst and media buyer.

Robert Warner of the Indiana Procurement Technical Assistance Center joined the Indiana Statewide CDC Northern Loan Committee.

Robert Pearlstein was hired by Doxa Insurance Holdings as head of mergers and acquisitions.

Ryan Hasler with Katz, Sapper & Miller was promoted to manager, tax services.

Brandon J. Almas joined the law firm of Barrett McNagny LLP as an attorney.