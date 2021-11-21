Cindy L. Wigfield

Current job title: Legal assistant

Business name and address: Rothberg Law Firm, 505 E. Washington Blvd.

Month and year the employee started with the employer: October 1991 – 30 years ago.

Most challenging job with employer: Trying to work remotely at home while on COVID-19 shutdown.

What has made employee stay for so long: “The support and kindness I have received from my supervisors and colleagues at the firm throughout these years has been instrumental and central to my successes in life. The firm has always recognized my achievements and loyalty and, because of those acknowledgments, has kept me steadily and cheerfully in their employ.”

Why the employee is an asset to the employer: “Cindy's diligent work ethic and 'get it done' attitude, combined with her goal of always achieving the best for our clients, make her an invaluable member of the Rothberg family. Her sense of duty and loyalty, combined with her brand of humor, makes her a joy to work with as well.”

Hobbies/interests outside of work: Playing billiards because of the challenge. Also enjoys playing cards and games with friends and family for the fun and camaraderie.

How many years before the employee is ready to retire: In approximately 15 years, or less.

What the employee would like to be doing in retirement: Relaxing on a body of water somewhere, soaking in the sun and enjoying good times with family and friends.

Using the format above, businesses may submit employee profiles by email to jgbusiness@jg.net, and make sure to include Quarter Century Club in the subject line. All submissions must include a name and contact number for a company official for verification purposes and a photo (in JPEG format) of the employee to be featured. Submitted information will be edited for clarity and style. Photos will not be returned.