Business people

Dr. Janet Houghton, a veterinarian at Westside Animal Hospital, was recently certified as a Veterinary Dental Practitioner by the International Veterinary Dental Institute.

Steve George with the Don Wood Foundation was promoted to director of finance and administration.

The law firm of Barnes & Thornburg elected A. Elizabeth Underwood to be a partner effective Jan. 1.

Cat Gibbons joined Reusser Design as a digital strategist; and Brooke York as a digital designer.