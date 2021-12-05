Business people

Luis M. Sierra, president and chief executive officer of Nova Chemicals Corp., was appointed as an independent member of Steel Dynamics Inc.'s board of directors ending May 2022 and will also serve as a member of its compensation committee.

Dr. Andrew Smith has moved his hours to the Huntington office of the Bowen Center.

Sales engineers hired at Sweetwater are Derek Engler, Tony Ruffi, Brant Gerald, Ryan McGuire, Marc Foust, Braden Thatcher, Will Collins, Ruu Ruiz, Isaac Melton, Jay Diehl, Sami Ross-LaMotte, Jake Braun, Matt Subers, Jeff Figueroa and Stephen Campbell. Veronica Knuth was hired as a senior tax accountant; Lindsey Kovacik, senior financial analyst; Jared Haagen, e-commerce engineering manager; Brent O'Brien, web software engineer; Garrett Shaw, UX designer; Matthew Kindness and Nicholas Balcolm, senior web software engineers; Jonathan Huffman, Upbeat Diner manager; Kelly Smith, manager of IT security; Josh Nelson, client systems analyst; Mike Richards and Lindsey Dohse, senior software engineers; and Andrew Hoffer, talent acquisition specialist.

PUBLIC SERVICE:

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Michael P. Dirr was selected as the 2021 Trooper of the Year at the Van Wert Post. Radio dispatcher Patrick P. Bowsher was selected the 2021 Dispatcher of the Year at the Van Wert Dispatch Center.