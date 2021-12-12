Business people

Meagan Drabik was appointed sales manager for Grand Wayne Convention Center.

Melissa Patton joins Trelleborg Sealing Solutions as an administrative assistant.

Miranda Bolinger joined the Hoosier Real Estate Group in Huntington.

Zachary Barron, an associate at the Barnes & Thornburg LLP law office, joined The Literacy Alliance's board of directors and Project Reads committee.

Mike Fritsch was promoted to president and CEO of the Northeast Indiana Innovation Center.

Nick Staker celebrated 10 years of service with Academy Mortgage.

David Johnson was promoted to operations manager at PigTek in Milford.

Jenna Fritz joined Do it Best Corp. as a forecasting logistics planner; John Furrow, credit manager; Claire Gardner, stock representative; Colleen Myrick, Lexington warehouse department manager; Jen Nordmann, LBM operations analyst; and Caleb Sinn, systems administrator intern. Promoted were Dan Boldt to freight audit and pay coordinator; John Brinker, forest product trader; Peggy Chen, associate merchandise manager for outdoor living; Dave Grames, warehouse lead; Mary Hensley, principal scrum master; Ceirah Heyneman, associate forest product trader; Sam Huff, IT business analyst; Josh Kennedy, principal software engineer; Kevin Rowe, IT systems administrator; Nathan Selvey, associate merchandise manager for plumbing; and Dan Sloat, principal software engineer.

Joining the Lutheran Health Physicians team are Dr. Emanuel E. Nearing II, bariatric and general surgery; Dr. Katherine deAngeli, breast cancer surgery; Dr. Edwin Garcia, Dr. James Kraatz and Nicole Wilkinson, physician assistants, burn care; Dr. Bhaktavatsala Apuri and Dr. Ramakrishna Gorantla, cardiology; Jeff Willard, physician assistant, cardiovascular/thoracic surgery; Matthew Connor, nurse practitioner, electrophysiology; Dr. Gabrielle Acquaro, Dr. Donald Chaffee, Allison Daniels, nurse practitioner, Dr. Danielle Kemp, Dr. Brian LaMar and Dr. Monique Pondy, family medicine; Kevin Waldo, nurse practitioner, gastroenterology; Dr. Hubert Fornalik, gynecologic oncology; Dr. Richard Keller, pediatrics; Douglas Reed, nurse practitioner, pulmonary critical care; Dr. Lucas Berghoff, sports medicine; Dr. Jacey LePage and Dr. Rachel Saunders, trauma surgery; and Dr. Michael Castello, urology.