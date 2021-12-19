Business people

Advisers attaining 2021 Recognition Club Qualifications for outstanding performance with Raymond James & Associates are LJ Boniface, vice president, wealth management, President's Club; David Kolpien, vice president, investments, Leaders Club; Donald Miner, vice president, investments, Leaders Club Emeritus; and John Bottiglia, vice president, investments, Leaders Club.

Compassionate nurses recognized with the DAISY Award by the Lutheran Health Network are Jacqueline Levers, medical acute care, Rehabilitation Hospital; Angie Oman, acute surgical unit, Bluffton Regional Medical Center; Hanefa Phothirath, pre/post anesthesia care unit, Dupont Hospital; Trista Poehler, inpatient medical surgical, The Orthopedic Hospital; and Liliana Stamper, international board-certified lactation consultant, obstetrics, Kosciusko Community Hospital. The Nurse Leader DAISY Award recipients are Erika Hamm, acute care services manager, medical/surgical/pediatrics/ICU, Bluffton Regional Medical Center; and Amy Watts, emergency care center, Kosciusko Community Hospital.

Eric J. Frappier joined Lake City Investments as an investment representative.

Patrick Ward joined Premier Bank as a mortgage loan officer.

Emily Jannings was hired at North Eastern Group Realty as a Realtor.

Drew Welborn with Whitley Manufacturing in South Whitley was promoted to president.

Graduating members of the Leadership Fort Wayne Class of 2021 are Anna Belote, LFW Alumni Donors; Lanitra Berry, Rob Wallstrom of Vera Bradley; Britney Breidenstein, Association of Fundraising Professionals; Bree Cannon, Benchmark Human Services; Monica Chamberlain, Visiting Nurse; Michelle Charles, Parkview Health; Dawn Clopton, Premier Bank; Lindsey Coleman, Jeanné Wickens of Parkview Health; Tony Colón, VA Northern Indiana Health Care System; Antione Drakeford, Parker Hannifin; Erica Dunbar, Lincoln Financial Group; Fred Fulkerson, AWS Foundation; Lisa D. Givan, Indiana Tech; Elizabeth Hoffman, city of New Haven; Kevin Hughes, AWS Foundation; Megan Keefer, St. Paul's Lutheran School; Nicole Keesling, self-sponsored; Stan Klepper, Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority; Kassee Lamm, Apex Benefits; Chanel Love, Barb Wachtman and Tom Skillman; Colin Madden, Greater Fort Wayne Inc.; Kashina Mapeka, NIPSCO; Ethel Massing, Parkview Health; Josh Messmann, Hylant; Pat Miller, Michelin North America; Kevin Morse, Greater Fort Wayne Inc.; Kyle Newman, First Merchants Bank; Colleen O'Leary, Lincoln Financial Group; Josh Raines, Beth Goldsmith of Sold by the Gold; Dawn Ritchie, city of Fort Wayne; Shayla Rivera, Indiana Tech; Tim Roy, LFW Alumni Donors; Michael Saadeh, city of Fort Wayne; Zack Sand, Allen County government; Shalonda (Pinky) Saunders, LFW Alumni Donors; Shanelle Sellers, Indiana Michigan Power; Meghan Short, Greater Fort Wayne Inc.; Kristin Smith, 3Rivers Federal Credit Union; Karen Stahl, Moake Park Group; Kourtney Teegardin, Rothberg Law Firm; Andy Uhl, TriCore Logic; Meg Underwood, Purdue University Fort Wayne; Brian VanHall, Ambassador Enterprises; Emily Venderley, Purdue University Fort Wayne; Clifton Wallace, AWS Foundation; Kristen Westby, Indiana Air National Guard 122nd Fighter Wing; and Reis Yoder, LFW Alumni Donors.

PUBLIC SERVICE:

Employees recognized for years of service to the city of Fort Wayne are:

50 years: Thomas Pallone, city utilities planning and design services

45 years: Christopher Gach, water pollution control plant

40 years: Molly Banks, water maintenance; Gregory Blessing, street department; and William Michael, police.

35 years: Robert Amber, fire; James Deathe, transportation administration; Lorrie Freiburger, police; Charles Holiness, water maintenance; Randall Hosford, police; Jay Hursh, stormwater maintenance; Anthony Maze, police; David Meyer, street department; Nathan Parker, street light operations; Julie Pedraza, water pollution control maintenance; Brian Schaefer, water maintenance; Rick Seals, development services; Brian Shimkus, street department; Paul Shrawder, police; Steven Suarez, police; Mark Walters, police; Jeffery Weichselfelder, police; and Michael Williamson, water maintenance.

30 years: George Aldridge, street light operations; James Berger, transportation administration; Marsha Black, fire; John Crawford, fire; Carlos Gomez-Espino, fire; Glenn Gerke, water filtration plant; Michael Heastan, fire; Joe Johnson, water pollution control administration; Matthew Loraine, fire; Thomas Mann, water pollution control plant; Gregory McDirmit, street project management; Garry Morr, controller; James Noll, fire; George O'Hara, water maintenance; Charles Sherwood, CCP; Richard Sorg, fire; Nancy Townsend, community development; Timothy Vachon, police; and Peter Wormcastle, street department.

25 years: Joseph Bonahoom, City Council; Todd Brinker, fire; Patricia Davis, community center; Maria Gomez-Espino, City Utilities Development Services; Scott Estridge, fire; Michael Girardot, fire; Patrick Kohn, water pollution control plant; Eric Lahey, fire; Adam O'Connor, fire; Kristine Powell, Fort Wayne Children's Zoo; Todd Prindle, fire; Frank Pugh, water pollution control plant; Sharon Pugh, customer support; Ty Reed, fire; Kevin Richardson, parks building and construction; Kevin Sneiderwine, fire; Scott Sorgen, fire; Paul Veldman, fire; Thomas Volz, fire; Laura Waltenburg, fleet; David Wood, Parks and Recreation; and Jamison York, fire.